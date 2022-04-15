Three arrested over theft of K2 million

Mangochi Police Station is keeping in custody three men on suspicion that they robbed a businesswoman the sum of K2.2 Million and Samsung J1 phone.

Mangochi Police Station Publicist Sub Inspector Amina Tepani Daudi identified the suspects as Watson Kachingwe, 27, Balon Wyson, 27 and Maxwell Matope, 33.

They allegedly committed the crime on the night of September 30, 2021 at Malombe.

Daudi said that preliminary investigations have revealed that on the said day the three and others who are still on the run were armed with a rifle and broke into the house of Hajra Champion, a businesswoman, while she was asleep.

She added that they demanded money from the victim while torturing her. They also shot on the foot one of the neighbours who came to rescue the victim after she screamed.

“As if that was not enough, the suspects also assaulted the victim’s mother who sustained a dislocation on her left hand before they fired bullets to scare away the neighborhood and fled with the cash and phone,” he explained.

She went on to say that the incident was reported at Malombe Police Unit and the victims were taken to Mangamba Health Centre before being referred to Machinga District Hospital where they were treated.

After being in hiding for six months, the first suspect was arrested on April 13, 2022 at Mangamba area after he was traced through WhatsApp while using the same number and the stolen phone and the owner alerted Police.

This also led to the arrest of two more suspects and police are still investigating to arrest the remaining suspects and recover the stolen cash and rifle which was used during their operation.

All suspects hail from Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi.