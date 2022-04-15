Man commits suicide over family dispute in Rumphi

A 39-year-old man identified as Gibson Ganizani Phiri has committed suicide by hanging himself inside his house in Rumphi District.

The incident occurred on April 12, 2022, at Mputa Village in the district.

Report filed at Rumphi Police indicates that Phiri and his wife had been quarrelling for some time. The wife was accusing him of failing to support the family, saying he was just squandering money through beer.

This made the wife to leave the husband and she went to stay with her brother whose house was just nearby.

This did not please Phiri who later decided to commit suicide.

The matter was reported to Rumphi Police where detectives in accompany with medical personnel visited scene of incident.

During postmortem, they found a suicide note in his pocket which stated that he killed himself because of family issues. After examination, it was revealed that Phiri died due to suffocation after hanging.

Meanwhile, police in their district are advising residents to refrain from terminating their lives whenever they are facing challenges. Rather, they should seek guidance from people in authority.

Phiri came from Wimbe Village under Traditional Authority Wimbe, Kasungu District