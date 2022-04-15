Moyale Barracks in Central Region for two assignments

Moyale Barracks football team are in the Central Region where they will play fellow soldiers Kamuzu Barracks on Saturday before facing Kasungu based TN Stars on Sunday.

The team of 30 including officials left Mzuzu early Thursday to make sure to suit the regional environment.

Moyale Barracks 3MR Commanding officer Lt Colonel Thokozani Chazema has since wished the team well. He has advised players to work hard and not to underrate themselves in everything they do.

“Let’s forget the past games, yes you didn’t do well but start doing fine in games ahead of you and come back home with all points. Moyale is a big team and the best among the best,” Chazema told the players.

Team Manager Captain Mphatso Dziza said the team will start bringing results.

“No one is happy with the last results, we sat down to identify our weaknesses now we promise to bring results starting from these two games,” he said.

The Kaning’ina Forest Soldiers lost their Super League opener against Wakawaka Tigers. They later lost to Blue Eagles and Wanderers. Out of four games played, Moyale have won one game and have scored a single goal.