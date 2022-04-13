Mwase wants K500 million from FAM

Former Flames Coach Meck Mwase has demanded Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to reinstate him as Malawi National Football Team coach or pay him MK500 Million as compensation.

Mwase whose contract expires in 2023 was fired as Flames Coach on Sunday and replaced with former FAM Technical Director Marian Mario Marinica with FAM claiming that the change was based on performance of the Flames. FAM then demoted Mwase to the Malawi U-23 National Team.

Mwase has since taken FAM to task. In a letter to FAM General Secretary, Mwase’s lawyer David Kanyenda says FAM cannot terminate the coach’s contract because the contract is between Mwase and Malawi Government.

Kanyenda added that Mwase has not been provided any reasons why his contract has been terminated and the association did not invite him for a hearing before terminating the contract.

Kanyenda has since given FAM 48 hours to among others retract or withdraw a media statement announcing his termination of a contract and to apologize to his client.

If the association insists on terminating the contract, Mwase wants all payments for full wages, salaries and monetization of all fringe benefits for the remainder of his contract.

He is also demanding damages for aggravated scale of defamation, embarrassment, loss of employment, anxiety, breach of contract, breach of constitutional rights and pain and suffering.

The former Flames coach through Kanyenda has warned that he will go to court if FAM fails to pay the K500 million compensation.

According to the letter, Mwase believes he is also fighting on behalf of local coaches who endure discriminatory and unfair treatment.

Mwase was hired as Flames Coach in 2019 and he took the Flames to the 2021 African Cup of Nations.

FAM, however, chose Marinica to lead the Flames at the AFCON but Mwase was head coach for the first two group games as Marinica tested positive for Coronavirus.