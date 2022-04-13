Organisation distributes Ramadhan packs to Muslims

An organization called An-Nasihah Trust has distributed Ramadhan packs to Muslims in Lilongwe rural.

The Founder of the Organisation Maulana Muhammad Choonara said the annual initiative is intended to support needy Muslims during the blessed month of Ramadhan.

“The initiative has benefited 500 families in 18 villages in the district,” he told Malawi24.

During the Month of Ramadhan, Muslim are encouraged to increase in doing good deeds including helping the needy in form of charity.

According to Islamic teachings, charity averts calamity and increases sustenance and blessings in one’s life.

God says in the Holy Qur’an that “Who is it that would loan Allah a goodly loan so He may multiply it for him many times over? And it is Allah who withholds and grants abundance, and to Him you will be returned,”-(Qur’an, 2: 245).

The beneficiaries of the initiative have commended An-Nasihah Trust for the gesture.

“May God reward An-Nasihah Trust and all stakeholders for giving us the pack. They have also given us cooking oil,” one lady said.

Muslims in Malawi began fasting on 3rd April, 2022 marking the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan.

The Malawi Muslims joined several Muslims around the world observing the holy month.