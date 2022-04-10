Third Eye’s launch flops

Return of the OG turned out to be Burial of Fossil in Malawi Hip-hop circles as Third Eye’s concert flopped in Blantyre.

Third Eye at the sow was supported by artists such as Hyphen, Barryone, Phyzix, Nepman, Piksy, Krazie G, Home Grown African, Brainlock Fam, Achina Gattah Ase, Spyral and Rashley.

The show, if anything, served as a proclamation that Third Eye’s career in dead and buried.

After picking an L from King Kananji, the empty Robins Park Hall repeated why it’s important to leave when you are still considered worthy – a lesson Third Eye learned the hard way.