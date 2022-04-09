Castel Malawi MD out on bail following arrest over Chamba

Castel Malawi Limited managing director (MD) Herve Milhade has been released on police bail following his arrest over Chamba.

Police in Blantyre on Friday morning arrested Milhade at his Kabula residence in Blantyre.

Deputy Police Spokesperson for South West Division, Beatrice Mikuwa, said Milhade was given police bail on the same Friday.

He is expected to appear in court either Tuesday or Wednesday after Bvumbwe Research Station completes its test to verify the drugs.

On Friday, Police raided Milhade’s home where they allegedly found 5 grams of Indian Hemp (Chamba) in his bedroom.

Mikuwa said police also discovered that Milhade was also cultivating Chamba illegally at his vegetable garden at the house. The law enforcers uprooted 59 plants of the herb.

Cultivating cannabis in Malawi is contrary to regulation 6 (a) as read with section 19 (1) of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

A person convicted of the offence can walk away with a fine or be jailed for 30 months.