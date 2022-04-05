UK and USA condemn arrest of Malawian Journalist, call for immediate return of his equipment

United Kingdom and United States of America have called for immediate return of the confiscated equipment from investigative journalist Gregory Gondwe who was arrested by Malawi Police today.

Writing on UK in Malawi Facebook page, they have also asked for respect for privacy of any information contained in the gadgets.

“We are very concerned by reports that police raided the offices of the Platform for Investigative Journalism today, took Gregory Gondwe into custody and seized IT equipment. We note that he has now been released. A free media is one of the pillars of democracy,” as it reads.

Earlier today Police detained Platform for Investigative Journalism (PIJ) Managing Director Gregory Gondwe over a story about Attorney General that the platform published on March 30, 2022.

The Police officers also confiscated gadgets including computers and phones from Gondwe.

Meanwhile the Police have released Gregory Gondwe and according to their statement they say they just called Gregory for an interview as Police is mandated to do so by Law.

Platform for Investigative Journalism has been active in the coverage of matters surrounding corrupt bigshots in the country.