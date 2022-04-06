Concerned Citizens call for support towards demonstrations

By Raphael Likaka

Concerned Citizens in the country have asked well-wishers to support them as they are planning to conduct series of demonstrations against rising cost of living and unfulfilled promises.

Chairperson for the grouping Oliver Nakoma told our reporter that they are experiencing economic challenges to effectively hold the demonstrations across the country.

He said for example, they are intending to hold demonstrations in Blantyre but the challenge is lack of resources for effective results.

“We are facing resource constraints as we are planning to hold demonstrations in the city of Blantyre on April 14, 2022 where we will present our petition to Sanjika Palace,” said Nakoma.

He added that unlimited resources affect their operations in pushing for government to do the needful for the best interest of Malawians.

Among other things they want to petition the government over unreduced price of cooking oil after removal of VAT on the product, unfulfilled campaign promises, lack of feedback from the president after United Kingdom an United States of America trips and continued rising of price of passport.

Nakoma urged Malawians willing to support them to do so by contacting them so that the role they are playing on behalf of all poor Malawians should bear good fruits.

He said the grouping has established a strategy on how to do things when government will not take action after Blantyre demonstrations.