Man murdered over allegations that he was sleeping with women through magic

By: Raphael Likaka

Police in Ntchisi are keeping in custody eleven people for allegedly murdering Leonard Chulu, 32, who was accused of having sex with women through magic at Mtuta village in the district.

Public Relation Officer for Ntchisi Police Station Sergeant Yohane Tasowana has confirmed the arrest of 11 culprits

Sergeant Tasowana said that it is alleged that Chulu had a habit of entering into houses and having sex with women through magic.

He further said that during the night of March 28 and 29, 2022, the deceased broke and entered into one of the houses within Ndaya village where he attempted to perform the magic over one’s wife.

The woman shouted for help and villagers descended, and heavily assaulted Chulu to death.

Chulu’s body was taken to Ntchisi District Hospital where postmortem results revealed that death was due to internal bleeding.

Sergeant Tasowana said that the police instituted investigations into the matter which led to the arrest of eleven people includes Mabvuto Chimalizeni, 26, Petro John, 38.

The eleven will appear in court soon to answer the charge of murder.

The deceased, Leonard Chulu, hailed from Mtuta village, the area of Traditional Authority Malenga in the district.