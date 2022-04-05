Man gets 15 years behind bars for rape

By: Raphael Likaka

The Chief Residence Magistrate’s Court in Lilongwe has sentenced Jackson Choyenda, 58, to serve a jail term of 15 years for raping a woman.

Public Relations Officer for Lingadzi Police Station Sub Inspector Salomy Zgambo has confirmed the conviction of Jackson Choyenda.

Sub Inspector Zgambo said that the court heard through State Prosecutor, Sub Inspector Abigail Chirwa that on 16th March 2021 at around 12 noon, the victim was in the garden fetching vegetables. While there, Jackson came and intimidated the victim before raping her.

In court, Jackson denied the charges leveled against him. This prompted the state to parade four (4) witnesses who proved beyond reasonable doubt that the accused person committed the crime.

In submission, the state pleaded with the court for custodial sentence. Chirwa said that despite the fact that the convict is a first offender, laws are there for a purpose considering the fact that the offence is serious in nature and carries a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Chirwa said that giving Jackson a stiffer punishment will deter would be offenders.

In mitigation, the convict said he is too old and that his family depends on him. Jackson also told the court that the time he was on remand at Maula prison, he lost his son hence asked for leniency.

Passing judgement, the Chief Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa concurred with the state that the victim is an elderly person who is supposed to be protected, hence slapped him to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Jackson Choyenda hails from Mlongoti village in Traditional Authority Chimutu in Lilongwe.