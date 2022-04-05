Chilima’s UTM throws shade at Chakwera: Bingu was a decisive leader

United Transformation Movement (UTM) appears to throw shade at Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera who is accused of being an indecisive leader who is too slow to make key decisions.

UTM threw the jab while commemorating President Bingu wa Mutharika. Bingu died while in office on 5th April in 2012.

The party shared on its social media platforms that Bingu was “a progressive and decisive leader”.

In contrast, UTM is part of the Tonse Alliance’s coalition government led by MCP and its leader, President Lazarus Chakwera.

Mr Chakwera is said to be slow with making key decisions. Several influential people have described Chakwera as an indecisive president.

Some of the cases that have exposed Chakwera include delaying to carry out a cabinet reshuffle following an assessment as well as failing to promptly fire cabinet ministers accused of corruption and fraud.

It is understood there are cracks between Chakwera and Chilima over a 2025 presidential candidate. MCP is accused of plotting to shield Chakwera as its torchbearer despite earlier agreements to have the presidency rotated between the two leaders.