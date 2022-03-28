Peter Banda wins Simba FC fans player of the month award

Malawi winger Peter Banda has been voted Simba FC Fans player of the month for March following his impressive form with the Tanzanian giants.

The 21-year-old Flames winger scored a goal each in the league and CAF Confederations Cup and had three league assists for the defending league champions.

He was nominated alongside Pape Sakho and Shomari Kapombe who have also had superb performances for the team in all the competitions.

And after voting, the former Nyasa Big Bullets winger amassed 78.60% of the votes, beating Sakho and Kapombe who got 20.43% and 5.98% of the total votes combined.

Speaking to Malawi24, the enterprising winger said he was delighted to have won the award and was grateful to the fans for the support.

“I am very happy and delighted to have won this award. I am also grateful to the fans for the continued support ever since I arrived in Tanzania and I am geared for more of these awards,” he said.

Banda joined Simba FC from Bullets in 2021 following a six-month short loan spell at Moldovan side FV Sherriff Teraspol.

In his first and only season with Bullets, he won the player of the season award and scored four league goals.

He was also part of Flames’ 2021 Africa Cup of Nations squad and made two appearances.