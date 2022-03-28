Govt recruits and promotes 2,599 teachers

Mussa

Government through Ministry of Education says it has recruited and promoted 2,599 secondary school teachers.

Ministry of Education’s Principal Secretary Chikondano Mussa has announced this in a statement today.

Mussa said the categories include Sciences Languages, Humanities, Technical and Special Needs Education.

She said the number of teachers recruited is over one thousand (1,000) and represents the largest recruitment of secondary school teachers by government in the history.

“The names of successful teachers have already been sent to all the six Education Division offices where candidates can access the results. Successful teachers are therefore requested to immediately report to the Divisions under which they are appearing for deployment details and start working the week beginning today, Monday, 28th March, 2022,” she said.

According to Mussa, the recruitment and promotion of teachers form part of ongoing efforts by Government to improve the quality of education service delivery in the country.

She then assured that government will continue reducing the current high Student-Teacher ratio to improve the quality of education across all education subsectors.