MP asks Finance Ministry to refund K130 million ‘stolen’ from M’mbelwa council

Member of Parliament in Mzimba South Constituency has asked the Ministry of Finance to refund 130 Malawi kwacha which has been misappropriated at M’mbelwa District Council in Mzimba.

Speaking on standing order in parliament, Parliamentarian Emmanuel Chambulanyina Jere said Ministry of Finance can assist the council to refund the missing amount at the council.

According to Jere, Mzimba South lost K6 million, Mzimba South East lost K17 million while Mzimba North lost K27 million.

He added that Mzimba West lost K23 million, Mzimba Hora K19 million, Mzimba Central K18 million and Mzimba Solola K11 million.

The Parliamentarian has also asked the ministry of local government to explain to the house what action the ministry is taking on the missing funds.