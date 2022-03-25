15-year-old boy arrested over fellow teen’s death in Nsanje

Police in Nsanje have arrested a 15-year-old boy accused of killing a fellow teenager during a fight.

Nsanje police spokesperson, Agnes Zalakoma said the incident happened yesterday at Mchacha Village Traditional Authority Ndamera in the district.

She said the suspect was a shop keeper working in his uncle’s grocery at Chibuli Trading Center.

On March, 23,2022, he picked a quarrel with his friend. Yesterday, the two quarreled again and this time the row resulted into a fight.

“The other boy fainted soon after the fight and relatives tried to save his life through first aid but failed. He was immediately taken to Ndamera Health Center where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” Zalakoma said.