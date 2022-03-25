Blantyre City Council driver wins MK45 million in Premier Lotto

Blantyre City Council driver Mdala Mkwinda is set to start a new lease of life after becoming the biggest winner in Premier Lotto after winning MK45 million.

The 57-year-old man was presented with a dummy cheque on Friday at Premier Bet’s head offices in Limbe by Commercial Manager Nawar Jarakji.

According to Mkwinda, he managed to predict four of the five digits with MK3000 for him to emerge the winner.

“I have been betting for the past two years but this is my first time to win such a big amount. I am very grateful to Premier Bet under Premier Lotto for this opportunity to win MK45 million with just MK3000.

“I am a family man and will surely sit down with my wife and kids to see the way forward on how to go with this money,” he said.

And on his part, Jarakji said it is the wish of his company to see more big winners. Jarakji also expressed joy for the latest big winner.

“It’s a great day today for us as a company and the big winner. It is our wish to have more big winners every single month because we are not only interested in people placing their bets but also changing their lives for the better so we are very happy for Mr. Mkwinda.

“I am also encouraging others to start betting with us and they will not get disappointed because it is our wish to see a lot of people winning and improving their lives,” he said.

Jarakji, however, urged people to bet responsibly.

Premier Bet is a sport betting and entertainment company which started its operations in Malawi in 2015.