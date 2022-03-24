Namadingo signs global music distribution deal

Malawian musician Patience Namadingo has signed a global music publishing and distribution deal with Universal Music’s Electromode Ingrooves.

The signing ceremony took place in Johannesburg, South Africa today.

Under the contract with the South African company, Namadingo will release two albums within a two-and-a-half-year period.

Announcing the deal on Facebook today, Namadingo said he will release his first song out of this deal in April.

“This is an opportunity all Musicians wish for. Power without management is useless. Now it’s time to make money Music….. we have been patiently waiting for this to be done and let us start releasing the Music,” he wrote.

Speaking to the local media, Namadingo expressed delight over the deal saying he is the first Malawian artist to sign such a big deal.

He said: “Now the world knows about Malawi music and hopefully this opens doors for other local artists.”