Ministry of Health extends polio vaccination exercise for two more days

The Ministry of Health has extended the vaccination campaign for oral polio vaccine for two more days and the exercise will now end on 26th March, 2022.

Initially, the Ministry together with its partners designated 21st to 24th March, 2022 as first round for the mass vaccination of all under-five.

According to a statement released today by Secretary for Health Dr Charles Mwansambo, they have been made aware through their daily reviews that the four days planned are not adequate due to the heavy rains in some parts of the country making access difficult for the heath workers.

“It is for this reason that we would like to inform the general public that the Ministry of Health has extended the vaccination campaign for two more days,” Mwansambo said.

The Ministry launched a countrywide campaign to vaccinate all under-five children with oral polio vaccine following the confirmation of a polio case which was identified in Lilongwe and subsequently a public health emergency was declared by Hon.Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, MP, who is the Minister of Health.

The Ministry has therefore invited all parents and guardians to bring children under 5 years of age for polio vaccination as Health workers will continue providing the door to door service.