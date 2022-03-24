Man sentenced to seven years for breaking into labour offices

The Blantyre Chief Resident Magistrate Court has sentenced Wellos Ganizani Mustafa Masalimo, 51, to seven years imprisonment with hard labour for breaking into Regional Labour offices and stealing computers.

According to Blantyre Police Station publicist Sub Inspector Peter Mchiza

Public Relations Officer, on 6 February, 2022, Police in Blantyre received a complaint from Regional Labour Officer responsible for Southern Region that some unknown criminals broke into labour offices and stole assorted items including 5 sets of HP computers.

Investigations were carried out which led to the arrest of Medson Dulla and Fisher Chimkango.

Dulla and Chimkango led the police to where they sold the computers and the items were recovered from Osborn Ching’amba and the reporter positively identified the computers.

This time, the convict was at large and was arrested on 22 February.

In court, Masalimo was found guilty and convicted.

In his mitigation, the convict pleaded with the court for leniency citing the fact that he has learnt a lesson and he will not get involved again in robbery activity.

But the state asked the Court to award a stiffer Penal to the convict in order to deter would be criminals.

Passing the sentence Chief Resident Magistrate Akya Mwanyongo agreed with the state and slapped the convict with seven years imprisonment with hard labour so that others should learn a lesson.

Police in Blantyre have since expressed gratitude to members of the public who helped in the process of apprehending the suspects.

Wellos Ganizani Mustafa Masalimo comes from Kheleng’ende Village in the area of Traditional Authority Nsabwe in Thyolo District.