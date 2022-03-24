5 Slots Which Pay Real Money To Everyone (High Jackpot Chances)

Online slots are the foundation of the global casino industry. Slot machines give a lot of fun, and the best part of them is that they don’t require any knowledge and experience. Everything depends only on your luck.

Can’t’ wait for the best slots? Just keep reading until the end!

Top 10 Best Slots Which Pay Real Money

We have studied many online slots and have found five of them that we consider to be the best. Keep reading and with our guide you will be able to get rid of the ones that are not of high quality, thus saving you time and of course money! By the way, whether you are looking for a place with a safe gambling, check this place with hundreds of online slots and casinos.

1. Lucky Dama Muerte Slot from BGaming

This slot is interesting for its beautiful design based on Mexican carnival which praises the dead. RTP of 96.16% and slot’s high volatility give a great chance to easily win a great sum of money.

While playing this slot, you will see fascinating characters and symbols of Guitars, Tequila Bottles, Pair of Dice and, of course, the Lucky Dama Muerte who is the Wild Symbol of this slot machine. The maximum wager is $20 with maximum cash jackpot of $18,000 possible to win!

Briefly about Lucky Dama Muerte Slot’s advantages:

High volatility, RTP of 96.16%.

Maximum cash jackpot – $18,000.

Maximum coin jackpot – 9000.

Free spins, scatter symbols, wild symbols.

Mobile-friendly.

2. Deep See Magic Slot from Shuffle Master

Do you adore magic underwater kingdoms with beautiful mermaids? Then this ocean-themed slot is just right for you!

Deep See Magic slot has got decent RTP of 96.01% and alluring bonuses, like free spins, multipliers, scatters and wilds! You can easily spin the wheel on your mobile or PC and stake up to $200 per spin winning up to 1,250x of your initial wager. Hurry up to try it out!

Shortly about Deep See Magic Slot’s advantages:

Highly-volatile slot with RTP of 96.06%.

Winning up to 1,250x.

Free spins, scatter symbols, wild symbols.

Mobile and PC-friendly slot.

3. Zombie Queen Slot by Kalamba Games

Except for being extremely enthralling, Zombie Queen Slot has got an enormous RTP of 97.70%! Bonus features of this slot are also impressive: free spins, multipliers, respins, scatters, sub symbols in feature, wilds and more!

Wagers up to $300 accepted per spin while the largest jackpot is 1,930x per wager. In the view of the above, Zombie Queen Slot enables you to win really high sums of cash!

Quickly about Zombie Queen Slot’s advantages:

Highly-volatile slot with RTP of 97.70%.

Winning up to 1,930x.

Many bonuses: free spins, scatter symbols, wild symbols, multipliers, respins, etc.

Mobile and PC-friendly slot.

4. Mystery Museum Slot by Push Gaming

Lovers of mysteries and antiquities will adore Mystery Museum Slot with ample rewards and bonuses! The RTP of this slot machine is ranging between 96.56% and 97.04% with a jackpot of 17,500x from bet.

The game has many symbols and features, for instance, King Tut symbol which gives 500x prize when you hit 5 in a row, or Wild Samurai symbol that gives free spins. Mobile-friendly mode make this slot even more attractive.

Hastily about Mystery Museum Slot’s advantages:

Highly-volatile slot with RTP between 96.56% and 97.04%.

Winning up to 17,500x.

A lot of alluring bonuses and features.

Mobile-friendly slot.

5. Rhyming Reels Hearts & Tarts Slot from Microgaming

Rhyming Reels Hearts & Tarts Slot has a high winning potential due to its RTP of 96.1% and 30 paylines which offer a range of bonuses and additional features. Being based on the story about Queen of Hearts, the slot is fun and easy way to play and spend your leisure time!

The characters of the slot are the symbols of it as well: the Queen is the wild while the Crown is the scatter. Spearing of jackpot, playing this slot you can easily win up to $20,000 due to a free spin feature and up to $10,000 thanks to wilds.

In short about Rhyming Reels Hearts & Tarts Slot’s advantages:

Highly-volatile slot with RTP 96.09%.

Winning potential is up to $20,000.

Attractive bonuses and features.

Mobile-friendly slot.

In Conclusion

If you are interested in playing for real money, all you have to do is to register on a trustworthy casino and play. However, whether you are newbie, before actually paying, why don’t you play free slots? It is a simple and a completely free way to play in your favorite online slot machines.