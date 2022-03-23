Reunion Insurance pumps in K500,000 towards Sorry to My Mother movie premiere

Reunion Insurance Company Malawi has pumped in K500,000 towards Sorry to my mother movie premier scheduled for 29th April at Golden Peacock Hotel in Lilongwe.

Sorry to my mother is a latest local movie produced by a Lilongwe based actor Brazio Kanyong’o under the banner of an entertainment film called Magic promotions.

Speaking in an interview after handing over the cheque, Reunion Insurance Company Regional Manager, Madalitso Kamberengende said as a company, they are also excited with how many young artists in the country are working hard in promoting arts.

Kamberengende said being an insurance company, owned by Malawians, they feel obliged to also promote art related works produced by young Malawians.

“We are excited to be part of this movie, we watched the trailer and got impressed with various real issues that the movie is addressing. The movie is both entertaining and educative and the quality is amazing. We are hoping to do more in future but with the little we had, we thought to come in,” he said

Producer Brazio Mathias Kanyong’o said he was super excited with the donation by the Insurance Company saying the aid was timely.

Kanyong’o also appealed to the corporate world to emulate what reunion insurance has done and help in promoting the arts industry which is struggling financially.

“I am very excited because the donation has come in a good time. While we are struggling in film industry financially, we need more companies like the Reunion Insurance in Malawi to help the film industry,” said Kanyong’o.

The Reunion Insurance Company Malawi has its offices in all regions in the country. They offer various insurance products but not limited to: motor business, house owners, fire for the industrial factories, burglary insurance and workers’ compensation.

The Sorry to My Mother movie was filmed by John Nguluwe and directed by Alex Chilambe.