Malawi Parliament approves budget

The National Assembly has passed the 2022/23 National Budget which is pegged at K2.84 trillion and will run up to March 31, 2023.

The budget has passed after members scrutinized votes from about 13 ministries and government departments and passed them without amendments.

In his remarks, Leader of the House, Richard Chimwendo Banda, hailed legislators for being active during committee of supply meetings.

Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs Sosten Gwengwe presented the budget in Parliament on February 18 this year. Out of the K2.84 trillion, recurrent expenses are estimated at K2.019 trillion while Development expenditure is programmed at K820.67 billion.

In the budget, Government increased Constituency Development Fund from 40 million kwacha to 100 Million kwacha and allocated K500 million for the construction of houses for people with albinism.

Members of Parliament will resume deliberations tomorrow morning to discuss bills.