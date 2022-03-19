Malawi Muslims open magnificent Mosque in Blantyre

Malawi Muslims yesterday officially opened a magnificent mosque in Malawi’s commercial city of Blantyre.

The Mosque, named Taqwa, is located at Ginnery Corner near the Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

Both Muslims and Christians in Malawi have commended the beauty of the mosque.

“I drove past it the other day in the evening and my goodness. What a sight,” said one Malawian on Twitter.

Another Malawian said they now understand why the construction of the mosque has consumed over four years to be finalized.

“No wonder they took their time to finish it,” the Twitter user who is a Christian tweeted.

Some Malawi Muslims who stay far away from Blantyre pledged to make a trip to Blantyre just to pray in the new mosque.

“Literally , I am going to make a trip to Blantyre to pray in here. I watched them build it when I was in Mandala,” one Muslim said on Twitter.

Other Malawians have asked God to reward all the people who took part in the Mosque project.

“May God reward people who have invested their time, money and knowledge to make this project a success,” one Malawian tweeted.

The Mosque is expected to serve thousands of Muslims in the commercial city of Blantyre.