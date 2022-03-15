Social entrepreneurship competition held at University of Malawi

A social entrepreneurship competition under the theme “Creating two thousand jobs by the end of 2024” was recently conducted at University of Malawi.

The competition was aimed at

coordinating ideas of the 8 teams that participated in the on-campus competition based on the global Hult prize.

The teams were supposed to come up with ideas of start-ups based on the theme while thinking globally but also locally.

Two teams, Athenians and Aces, won the competition.

The Organiser, Pempho-Nthandah Chifomboti, who is doing Bachelor of Arts Political Science said a total of 8 teams competed for the University of Malawi Campus (chanco) and two teams won which made her realise that Malawian youths have big and bright ideas to change the social and economic environment of Malawi but what they lack is sponsorship.

“The event was free fair and challenging with questions that the judges had presented to the teams.

“Our judges also made the participants to be excited as they are experts in different fields and this made the teams to be very excited to be heard,” she said

The judges included Ms Munira Bakali Deputy Mayor, Kellie Chikoko Educationist and artistic director at international alliance for Umunthu and Entrepreneur, Will Moyo design manager of the Rice 360 institute of global health technologies.

She added that in the future her desire is to have a platform where she can hear out the youth and help them in their business ideas .

“I see people like Dineo Mkwezalamba of Dzuka Africa Organisation offering an ear to the youth and advising them and this whole experience changes perspectives and the way we can improve our ideas. So if I can be able to do that in whatever way I would be happy,” she said.