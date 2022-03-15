Muluzi to represent Chakwera at Rupiah Banda’s funeral

Former President Bakili Muluzi will represent President Lazarus Chakwera at the state funeral for late Rupiah Bwezani Banda, former president of Zambia.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs released today says Muluzi will travel to Zambia tomorrow and he is expected to return on 19 March.

Banda passed away on 11 March and a State Funeral is expected to be held at the Lusaka Showgrounds on 17 March. The former Zambian president will be laid to rest on 18 March at the Presidential Burial Site.

Meanwhile, Muluzi has told the local media that the delegation by President Chakwera is an honor.

According to Muluzi, he knew Banda when he was Minister of Foreign Affairs during the reign of Former Zambia President late Kenneth Kaunda and when Banda was Zambia’s ambassador in New York.

President Chakwera is currently in New York, USA where he is attending the first part of the Fifth United Nations Conference on Least Developed Countries.