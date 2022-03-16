Man arrested for raping 81-year-old woman in Dedza

Police in Dedza have arrested a 25-year-old man suspected of raping an 81-year-old woman.

Dedza Police Deputy Publicist Sergeant Cassim Manda said the incident happened on March 14, 2022, at Njolo village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in the district.

The suspect is identified as Madalitso Misanjo.

On that fateful day, both the victim and suspect were drinking kachasu beer at the house of Misanjo’s sister.

Later after getting drunk, the suspect took the victim who was fully intoxicated to her house where he started raping her.

He was caught red-handed by his own sister who had gone to the house to give the woman food.

Members of the community immediately apprehended the suspect before they reported to Namoni Katengeza Police Unit where the victim was referred to Dedza District Hospital for medical examination.

Meanwhile, Misanjo who has been charged with rape is claiming that he was too drunk to realise what he was doing.

According to section 13 of penal code, Intoxication shall not constitute a defence to any criminal charge.

Misanjo comes from Njolo village, Traditional Authority Kaphuka in Dedza district.