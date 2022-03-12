Chakwera approves Bongololo Gondwe as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe

President Lazarus Chakwera has approved the installation of Joseph Bongololo Gondwe as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe of the Tumbuka Tribe.

Secretary for Local Government Charles Makanga has confirmed in a letter dated 10 March and addressed to District Commissioner for Rumphi, Emmanuel Bulukutu.

According to Makanga, Bongololo Gondwe is Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe with effect from March 7.

“In this regard, you are requested to convey His Excellency’s approval to the Royal Family so that they could start preparing for the installation ceremony. You should also ensure that the Paramount Chief is inserted in the chief’s payroll accordingly,” reads part of the letter.

Malawi News Agency reported Bulukutu has since confirmed that he has communicated the same to royal family members.

Bongololo Gondwe replaces Mtima Gondwe who has been acting in that capacity following his dethronement by the high court for irregular ascendancy to the throne after a legal challenge by Bongololo Gondwe.

Gondwe was installed as Paramount Chief Chikulamayembe in 2019 by the then Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri. He replaced his late father Walter Gondwe who died in 2018.