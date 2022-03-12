Malawi Police arrest two street kids accused of stealing laptop from Italian national

Police in the capital city, Lilongwe, have arrested two street connected children accused of stealing a laptop belonging to an Italian national on Thursday night.

The two suspects are suspected to be connected to robbery at Santa Plaza, Lilongwe Bridge and Crossroads Hotel.

This is according to Deputy Public Relations Officer for Lilongwe police station Sub Inspector Foster Benjamin who said the duo, aged 16 and 17, committed the crime on Thursday night March 10, 2022.

Sub Inspector Benjamin said following the Thursday robbery, police in the city launched a manhunt and in the process nabbed the two street kids who upon being quizzed, admitted to have committed the offense.

The publicist further said the two suspects later revealed that they stole laptops, three plasma screens, one desktop computer, four chairs and four solar panels which have all been recovered.

It is further reported that one Apple laptop which was among items that have been recovered, has been positively identified by its owner, who is an Italian national.

Meanwhile, police say investigation are still underway to arrest all the suspects connected to the robbery and have since urged the general public to tip them whenever they suspects anything criminal.

The two suspects are expected to appear before court soon to answer charges of robbery and malicious damage.