Chelsea up for grabs: Abramovich to donate proceeds to Russia-Ukraine war victims

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich who is selling the club has announced that he will donate all proceeds of the sale to the “victims of the war in Ukraine”.

In a statement on the club’s website, the Russian businessman billionaire said it was an “incredibly difficult decision” for him to sell the club and that it “pains him”.

It is understood the club has been billed at £4 billion (over 4 trillion Malawi Kwacha).

The sell follows the Russian war against Ukraine. The invasion of Ukraine has received a wide scale condemnation by global leaders with several countries introducing sanctions against Russian oligarchs and businesses.

Malawi has added its voice in condemning Russia

Several sporting bodies such as FIFA, FIA and UEFA have all banned Russian teams and athletes/players.

Abramovich, 55, is alleged to have strong ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which he has denied.

“In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the club, the fans, the employees, as well as the club’s sponsors and partners.

“The sale of the club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid.

“I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine.”

Here is his full statement:

I would like to address the speculation in media over the past few days in relation to my ownership of Chelsea FC. As I have stated before, I have always taken decisions with the Club’s best interest at heart. In the current situation, I have therefore taken the decision to sell the Club, as I believe this is in the best interest of the Club, the fans, the employees, as well as the Club’s sponsors and partners.

The sale of the Club will not be fast-tracked but will follow due process. I will not be asking for any loans to be repaid. This has never been about business nor money for me, but about pure passion for the game and Club. Moreover, I have instructed my team to set up a charitable foundation where all net proceeds from the sale will be donated. The foundation will be for the benefit of all victims of the war in Ukraine. This includes providing critical funds towards the urgent and immediate needs of victims, as well as supporting the long-term work of recovery.

Please know that this has been an incredibly difficult decision to make, and it pains me to part with the Club in this manner. However, I do believe this is in the best interest of the Club.

I hope that I will be able to visit Stamford Bridge one last time to say goodbye to all of you in person. It has been a privilege of a lifetime to be part of Chelsea FC and I am proud of all our joint achievements. Chelsea Football Club and its supporters will always be in my heart.

Thank you,

Roman