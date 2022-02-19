Two ESCOM employees and two villagers still missing in Shire River

Rescue operations are continuing for two ESCOM employees and two villagers who are missing after the boat they were in capsized in Shire River on Thursday evening at Kasisi in Chikwawa.

The four were among ten people in the boat and the six others have since been rescued.

The Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi has said in a statement today that efforts to reecue the remaining people are going on.

“The operation continues using boats from the Malawi Police Service Marine Unit,” reads part of the statement .

Those already rescued are an ESCOM member of staff, two Marine Police Officers and three villagers. The six are in good health.

The incident has happened as ESCOM is already dealing with effects of Tropical Storm ANA which hit last month and damaged distribution polesin the Southern Region.