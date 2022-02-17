I have improved Malawi economy — Chakwera

President Lazarus Chakwera says his administration has improved Malawi’s economy.

Chakwera made the remarks during his state of the nation address (SONA) in Parliament when he presided over the opening of the 5th meeting in the 49th Session of Parliament and the 2022/2023 Budget Meeting.

President Chakwera claims that Malawi’s economy is estimated to have grown from 0.8 percent in 2020 by 0.3 percent. He said the growth emerged despite the negative impacts that Covid-19 is causing on the country’s economic activities.

He said the growth is happening because of his administration’s “timely and effective intervention”. Among such interventions, he cited the Affordable Inputs Program as the fuel that is driving the country’s economy.

The President also said his government has also maintained the power plants at Nkula and Tedzani power stations to supply electricity to Farmers in Malawi to aid the use irrigation methods.

His remarks have left a section of Malawians shocked. This group of people accuses President Chakwera of being indecisive and cosying up to corruption. Several others believe Malawi is still haunted by a higher inflation rate.