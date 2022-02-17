Football fans to return to stadiums as government eases Covid-19 restrictions

Football fans in the country will be able to return to stadiums when the new season kicks off next month after the Malawi Government announced the easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

The 2022 soccer season is set to begin on 12th March and trials to permit some fans to attend will mostly be used during pre-season matches by teams in readiness for the new season.

The good news was announced by Minister of Health Khumbize Kandodo on Wednesday, saying the pandemic level has now been moved to level one as classified in the public health rules.

“2000 persons [are allowed] for outdoor events, subject to observance of recommended general public health preventive measures, especially use of face masks, frequent washing of hands, use of sanitizers and social distancing,” reads part of the statement.

This will come as a relief to Super League teams who lost gate revenue in the previous season due to the restrictions of fans to match venues due to the virus which was spreading at an alarming rate.

Super League of Malawi President Tiya Somba Banda welcomed the development with open arms.

“It is quite encouraging that as a country we have now moved to level one in terms of restrictions which will allow businesses to operate and more especially us in football with maximum number of 2000 people in the stadiums.

“I believe it is something we can work with. We needed our supporters back because they are very important to the game so this is very commendable and we are very grateful to government for reviewing these restrictions,” he said.

This will also be a relief a relief to football fans who missed the majority of 2020/21 games due to the restrictions.