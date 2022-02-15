MUBAS union leaders demanding money from first year students

Concerned first year students at Malawi University of Business and Applied Sciences (MUBAS) in Blantyre have complained that MUBAS Students Union (MSU) leaders have been demanding money from them

This has been said in the letter which has been written to the dean students and signed by representative of concerned MUBAS first year students, Ezekiel Thipa.

In the letter, Thipa said that most of the students are needy students but they are demanded to pay K1000 each to the union.

He said the college should intervene since the first year students believe that the collection of money is illegal.

“We also write to request the university to fire all these fraudulent officers if the requirement of the law allows so that future officers should learn that the misconduct is an act of wrongdoing,” he said.

Spokesperson for the Union Lloyd Thalavu refused to comment on the issue of collecting money but he said that as a union they are focusing on wellbeing of the students who walk long distances to the institution.

“We are focusing on how best we can change the living standards of our fellow need students. How best can we source funds for them to pay tuition fees since loans board does not give them loans,” he said.