Macra calls on organizations to assist people affected by Tropical Storm Ana

By Raphael Likaka

Malawi Communication Regulatory Authority (Macra) has called on organisations and individuals of goodwill to respond to the effects of the Tropical Storm Ana which destroyed houses and left many families homeless in some parts of the Southern Region.

Macra Board Chairperson Dr. Stanley Khaila made the call at Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba where the communication regulatory authority donated and distributed food and nonfood items to the affected families whose houses collapsed due to the Tropical Storm Ana and are currently camping at Likangala School in the area.

Khaila said Macra learnt the devastation of Tropical Storm Ana with shock and the organisation felt the obligation to respond to the plight of the affected families.

He therefore called on organisations and individuals to also respond by helping the affected families with relief items saying some of the families lost property and their houses were damaged by floods that came following the stormy rains.

“Let me appeal to organisations and individuals of good will to help the affected families because government expects organisations and individuals to complement its obligation and efforts in assisting the families,” he said.

Khaila also asked the recipients to use the relief items within their respective families other than selling as selling would discourage organisations and individuals of good will from donating.

“Don’t sell the relief items because this would stop organisations and individuals from assisting you,” he said.

District Commissioner for Zomba, Dr. Smart Gwedemula hailed Macra for responding to the plight of people at Mwambo area who were affected by Tropical Storm Ana.

The District Commissioner said Zomba District Council is striving to find ways to assist the people to return to their respective homes and continue living a decent life as before.

Parliamentarian for Zomba Likangala, Abigail Bongwe, said most of the affected people have no basic amenities to make ends meet. She thanked Macra for assisting people in her constituency.

One of the recipients, Janet White, a single woman with four children whose house collapsed, said she has no house to live in and lacks food to feed the family. She therefore commended Macra for providing the relief items saying the items will alleviate her suffering for the time being.

She promised to use the donated items for intended purposes.

Macra donated and distributed food and nonfood items to 100 affected families that are currently staying at Likangala camp in Mwambo area. The donated relief items were as follows; bags of maize flour, soya pieces, plastic wash basins, cups and plates, tablets of laundry soap and plastic roofing sheets.