We will continue with demos, don’t listen to Kalindo – concerned citizens

Concerned citizens have distanced themselves from remarks by their leader Bon Kalindo that they have suspended anti-government demonstrations.

On Thursday, Kalindo conducted a press briefing in Lilongwe with the aim calling off the ongoing demonstrations in order to give government time to sort out some issues concerning Malawians including Cyclone Ana.

But the group led by Levi Lumumba told journalists on Saturday that Kalindo’s statement was made on his will without consulting the members as such they will no longer be working with him.

Luwemba said that they started the movement with the aim of fighting for change in the country more especially regarding the prices of commodities such as cooking oil, soap and sugar.

He added that they want Tonse Alliance administration to fulfill the promises they made during campaign which include Affordable Inputs Program (AIP).

“We want President Lazarus Chakwera to address the issues that are affecting Malawians. We will continue fighting for Malawians we want change in this country,” he explained.

He then said that they will announce fresh demonstrations soon and they will continue until the issues are addressed.

Kalindo led protests in several cities across the country between November and December last year demanding the Tonse Alliance administration to find solutions to economic. Since he started leading the protests, Kalindo was arrested on three occasions.