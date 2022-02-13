Devotion: Born and live in the Word

1 Peter 1:23.” having been born again, not of corruptible seed, but of incorruptible, through the word of God, which lives and remains forever.”

At first birth, you are born of the seed of the earthly father. You are born of a seed of a human being. When you get born again, you are born of the seed of the Word. It’s no longer the genes of your earthly parents that matter, but the DNA of God is in you.

1 John 3:9 ” Everyone who has been fathered by God does not practice sin, because God’s seed resides in him, and thus he is not able to sin, because he has been fathered by God.”

In normal circumstances, if you are born in a family, you are supposed to be raised by the family. You speak the language of the family. You are fed by parents. They take care of you. They teach you way of life. You do what they say. Your life is shaped by the parents because you were born of them. You operate under their dictates and you get same results as they get.

When you become born again, you are born by the Word. You need the Word for growth, you feed the Word daily, Do the Word, you change language and start speaking the language of the Word, you are shaped and mentored by the Word and your whole being is in the Word. This is the normal living of he who is born again of the Word. The DNA of the Word works in the Word environment. You operate under the dictates of the Word and you get same results as stated by the Word.

Don’t live outside the Word. Always study, meditate and speak the Word. Saturate yourself with the Word. Remember Jesus is the Word. In the Word we live, we move and have our being. We can’t live without the Word because we are offsprings of the Word.

Acts 17 :28. “For in him we live, and move, and have our being.”

CONFESSION

I am born of the Word, I live by the Word. I have my being in the Word. I am making progress in the Word. I will get the right results as per the Word. In Jesus Name. Amen

