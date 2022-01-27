Immigration set to open office in Kasungu

In an effort to maximise service delivery by bringing immigration services closer to the people, the Department of Immigration and Citizenship Services is set to open Kasungu Immigration Office.

According to Central Regional Immigration Office public relations officer Inspector Pasqually Zulu, the Kasungu Immigration Office will among others process passport and permit applications.

The publicist was saying this as the supervisory team from the central regional immigration office, Department of Building in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works led by Chief Building Service Engineer Cornwell Chisale, made a visit to the municipal council.

He said the visit was to appreciate the progress of the office building to be used for a start and also to finalise assessment and costing of new office block which is set to be constructed in the next financial year on the same place

“Yes, Immigration Department through the Department of Building in the Ministry of Transport and Public Works led by Chief Building Service Engineer Cornwell Chisale, visited the council on Wednesday January 26th, 2022 and we can confirm that the progress is so far so good,” said Zulu.

The department has since reported that once the office is opened, it will ease transport and time costs that were spent on both Malawians and foreign nationals who seek Immigration services in the District.

Inspector Zulu further said the department is planning to open the Kasungu Immigration Office by early March this year