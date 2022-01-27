Chakwera appoints 12 cabinet ministers

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed 12 cabinet ministers, including Sam Dalitso Kawale and Mark Katsonga Phiri as Ministers of Lands and Trade and Industry respectively.

The president has also promoted former deputy ministers Vera Kamtukule and Abida Mia.

The other eight ministers have maintained the positions which they held before Chakwera reshuffled his cabinet on Monday.

Surprisingly, Chakwera, in the initial cabinet, has left out Eisenhower Mkaka and Richard Chimwendo Banda who serve as Secretary General and Director of Youth respectively in the Malawi Congress Party. Mkaka was Minister of Foreign Affairs while Chimwendo was Minister of Homeland Security before the cabinet was reshuffled.

In a statement, Secretary to the President and Cabinet Zanga-zanga Chikhosi says, the rest of appointees to cabinet will be made soon owing to Chakwera’s simultaneous preoccupation with national emergency.

According to the statement, below is the list of 12 initial Cabinet Ministers:

Honorable Lobin C. Lowe, M.P., Minister of Agriculture Honorable Michael Bizwick Usi, Minister of Tourism, Culture and Wildlife Honorable Patricia Annie Kaliati, Minister of Gender, Community Development and Social Welfare Honorable Titus Mvalo, Minister of Justice Honorable Agnes Nyalonje, Minister of Education Honorable Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda, M.P, Minister of Health Honorable Jacob Hara, M.P, Minister of Minister of Transport and Public Works Honorable Blessings Darlo Chinsinga, Minister of Local Government Honorable Vera Kamtukule, Minister of Labour Honorable Abida Sidik Mia, M.P, Minister of Water and Sanitation Honorable Mark Katsonga Phiri, M.P, Minister of Trade and Industry Honorable Samuel Kawale M.P, Minister of Lands