77-year-old man drowns in Dowa

A 77-year-old man identified as Liyaya Million has died after drowning in Mtiti River in Dowa District

Public Relations Officer for Mponela Police Station sergeant Macpatson Msadala has confirmed and said that the incident occurred on January 15, 2022 around 06:00 hours at Kameta Village, Traditional Authority Dzoole.

“On January 13, 2022 at around 05:00 hours, he left home for his garden through Mtiti Bridge as usual, but he did not return and it was raining heavily that day.

“His relatives suspected he had drowned because the bridge he used to cross when going to the garden was washed away. They commenced a search and today he was found floating in the same river near the same bridge,” said Msadala.

Msadala further said that the scene of crime was visited by Police detectives accompanied by medical practitioner. Postmortem revealed that death due to suffocation secondary to drowning.

Million hailed from Kameta Village, Traditional Authority Dzoole in Dowa District.

Meanwhile, Police continue advising people to take all necessary measures when crossing rivers.