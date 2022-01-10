Devotion: Visualize your future

Genesis 13:14-15 “The LORD said to Abram, after Lot was separated from him, “Now, lift up your eyes, and look from the place where you are, northward and southward and eastward and westward, for all the land which you see, I will give to you, and to your offspring forever.”

There is power in vision. Actually, vision is our passion. If you don’t know where you are going, you will not apply any effort in a specific direction.

In the opening scripture, God tells Abraham to lift up his eyes and see his domain. The Lord said every area Abraham would see was his. The Bible tells us that Abraham became the heir of the whole world. Which means he saw the whole world.

Romans 4:13 “For the promise to Abraham and to his seed that he should be heir of the WORLD was not through the law, but through the righteousness of faith.”

Abraham couldn’t see the whole world with physical eyes. That shows that he used spiritual eyes to see the world and God gave it to him.

Learn to use the spiritual eyes and imagine your future.

Ephesian 1:18 “having the EYES OF YOUR HEARTS enlightened, that you may know what is the hope of his calling, and what are the riches of the glory of his inheritance in the saints.”

The eyes of your hearts are beyond the human eyes. They are the power of vision which God has given us. If you can’t have vision about your future you will perish, you will lose direction, you will give up, you will be discouraged. You will not make right decisions now if you don’t see anything in the future.

Study the Word of God and fellowship with the Holy Spirit to give you the vision for the future.

Proverbs 29:18 “Where there is no vision, the people perish: but he that keepeth the law, happy is he.”

PRAYER

FATHER may you open the eyes of my heart and enlighten me with the Word of God that I should have a clear vision of my future. May I do the right actions and make right decisions for my future. In Jesus name. AMEN

