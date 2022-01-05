Ministry of Education awards three young people

Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has today presented awards to three young people for their innovations.

The 2021 Young Innovators Awards were held at the Ministry of Education headquarters in Lilongwe.

The top three innovators are Kelvin Khauke from Lilongwe Technical College who has made an electric powered maize shelling machine, Astonie Mukiwa from Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) who created parliamentary sessions tracking tool, and Ruth Mtuwa from MUST who has innovated low cost IoT-based infant health monitoring system for monitoring the condition of infants.

Minister of Education, Science and Technology Agnes NyaLonje commended the top 3 young innovators for complimenting efforts in innovating the gadgets, saying this will help in the country’s development activities.

She said Government, through her Ministry, is committed to supporting innovations as a way to boost socio-economic development in the country in line with the Malawi 2063 (MW2063).

NyaLonje emphasized that the initiatives taking place at her Ministry will motivate young people to see visions and learn new ideas which will bring new developments to the country thereby achieving the MW2063 implementation.

“As we are fully aware, Malawi is a young people’s country, commercialized with a digital world, there is a need for innovation exo system which helps improve the wellbeing of people on a daily basis” said Nyalonje.

Reported by Lydia Bomani