12-year-old boy commits suicide in Nkhata Bay

A 12-year-old boy identified as Kumbukani Nyirenda hanged himself in Nkhata Bay on Monday.

Kumbukani committed suicide after picking up a quarrel with his grandfather in the area of Traditional Authority Timbiri.

The incident happened barely a day after another teenage boy killed himself in Chintheche.

Nkhata Bay Police Publicist Kondwani James said Kumbukani was living with his grandparents and on January 3, 2022 his grandfather asked to help him constructing a pit latrine.

Displeased, the boy furiously left the place and went to a nearby trading centre.

He came back later and went straight into his bedroom where he reportedly hanged himself.

Nkhata Bay Police were alerted and took the victim to Nkhata Bay District Hospital. His death report showed that he died of suffocation due to strangulation.