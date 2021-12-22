Bail denied for convict Mpinganjira

The High Court in Blantyre has refused to grant bail to convict Thom Mpinganjira who is currently serving a nine-year jail term.

Judge John Chirwa has made the ruling today on Mpinganjira’s application for bail pending appeal.

Chirwa has since ordered Mpinganjira to pay costs for the bail application proceedings.

Mpinganjira, the former head of FDH Financial Holdings Limited, was convicted on September 10 and in October he was sentenced to nine years in prison over his attempts to offer K100 million bribe to five judges who were presiding over the 2019 presidential elections case.

He appealed against his conviction and nine-year sentence and also asked the High Court to release him from prison on bail pending the determination of the appeal.