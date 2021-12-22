Marinica announces Flames provisional squad for Afcon finals

The Malawi National Football Team Technical Panel has released a 30-member provisional squad for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals slated for January next year in Cameroun.

Marian Mario Marinica led Panel has included five new players who were never part of the qualifiers, including ex-Leeds United forward Henry Kumwenda, Silver Strikers’ Zebron Kalima and Nyasa Big Bullets defender Sankhani Mkandawire.

Marinica has also named a reserve list which includes Richard Chipuwa, Brighton Munthali, Hassan Kajoke, Nickson Nyasulu and Vincent Nyangulu who were part of the team’s Afcon and 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

The team leaves for Saudi Arabia for preparations before the release of the final 23-man squad for the tournament.

Below is the full list:

-Goalkeepers

Enerst Kankhobwe

William Thole

Charles Thom

-Defenders

Stanley Sanudi

Gommezgani Chirwa

Mark Fodya

Limbikani Mzava

Dennis Chembezi

Nickson Mwase

Sankhani Mkandawire

Lawrence Chaziya

Paul Ndlovu

Peter Cholopi

-Midfielders

Robin Ngalande

Yamikani Chester Schumacher Kuwali

Peter Banda

Francisco Madinga

Zebron Kalima

John Banda

Charles Petro

Chimwemwe Idana

Chikoti Chirwa

Micium Mhone

Gerald Phiri Junior

-Strikers

Richard Mbulu

Khuda Muyaba

Henry Kumwenda

Gabadihno Mhango

Stain Dave

Reserve List

-Goalkeepers

Brighton Munthali

Clever Mkungula

Richard Chipuwa

-Defenders

Nickson Nyasulu

Blessings Mpokera

Alick Lungu

Norchard Chimbalanga

-Midfielders

Taonga Chimodzi

Mike Mkwate

Lloyd Njaliwa

Misheck Seleman

Blessings Tembo

-Strikers

Hassan Kajoke

Vincent Nyangulu