Marinica announces Flames provisional squad for Afcon finals

The Malawi National Football Team Technical Panel has released a 30-member provisional squad for the delayed 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) finals slated for January next year in Cameroun.
Marian Mario Marinica led Panel has included five new players who were never part of the qualifiers, including ex-Leeds United forward Henry Kumwenda, Silver Strikers’ Zebron Kalima and Nyasa Big Bullets defender Sankhani Mkandawire.
Marinica has also named a reserve list which includes Richard Chipuwa, Brighton Munthali, Hassan Kajoke, Nickson Nyasulu and Vincent Nyangulu who were part of the team’s Afcon and 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifiers.
The team leaves for Saudi Arabia for preparations before the release of the final 23-man squad for the tournament.
Below is the full list:
-Goalkeepers
Enerst Kankhobwe
William Thole
Charles Thom
-Defenders
Stanley Sanudi
Gommezgani Chirwa
Mark Fodya
Limbikani Mzava
Dennis Chembezi
Nickson Mwase
Sankhani Mkandawire
Lawrence Chaziya
Paul Ndlovu
Peter Cholopi
-Midfielders
Robin Ngalande
Yamikani Chester Schumacher Kuwali
Peter Banda
Francisco Madinga
Zebron Kalima
John Banda
Charles Petro
Chimwemwe Idana
Chikoti Chirwa
Micium Mhone
Gerald Phiri Junior
-Strikers
Richard Mbulu
Khuda Muyaba
Henry Kumwenda
Gabadihno Mhango
Stain Dave
Reserve List
-Goalkeepers
Brighton Munthali
Clever Mkungula
Richard Chipuwa
-Defenders
Nickson Nyasulu
Blessings Mpokera
Alick Lungu
Norchard Chimbalanga
-Midfielders
Taonga Chimodzi
Mike Mkwate
Lloyd Njaliwa
Misheck Seleman
Blessings Tembo
-Strikers
Hassan Kajoke
Vincent Nyangulu