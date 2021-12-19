Chakwera wows Malawians with MDF attire

Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s recent photo-ops in military attire has earned him songs of praise from Malawians who set aside the skyrocketing cost of living.

Yesterday, Chakwera donned a Malawi Defense Force (MDF) attire during at the Malawi Armed Forces College (MAFCO) in Salima where officer cadets were commissioned and there was also a pass-out parade for new recruits.

It was a third outing since Chakwera took over the reigns of power to publicly don the military outfits. He also wore a military uniform last year in June when he joined soldiers on an exercise as well as last month when he visited the Parachute Battalion in Salima.

“The President looks great in that uniform. I just love it. Let the naysayers say what they want, I know for sure that God put him in that position for a reason and God will guide him and this country to prosperity,” said one person on social media.

“Woow! This act of identifying with the soldiers is a winner!!! I just love it!!! Bravo,” wrote another person.

However, some were not impressed with Chakwera’s photo-op saying the president is a civilian and should have appeared at the event as one.

Chakwera has also been accused of copying Rwanda’s Paul Kagame and North Korea’s Kim Jong-un. Both leaders are accused of going after people considered to hold dissident views.

Chakwera also once trended with a slim fit golf shirt which exposed his biceps.