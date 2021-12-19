Malawian bride killed in accident on wedding day

A 32-year-old bride died yesterday after her vehicle was hit by another vehicle at Kaluluma turn off near Gong’otha motel along Kasungu-Mzimba.

At the time of the accident, the bride was on her way to church for wedding officiation. She was expected to get married to Victor Musukwa

Police Public Relations Officer for Kasungu Police Sub Inspector Joseph Kachikho has identified the woman as Wezzie Msiska.

The bride was in a Honda Fit registration number MN 4725 driven by Deliah Nyirenda and their vehicle was hit by a Nissan X-trail registration number CK 7295 driven by Mcdenson Beza.

The Nissan X-Trail was coming from the direction of Kasungu heading towards Mzimba. Upon arrival at Kaluluma turn off near Gong’otha motel, Beza’s X-trail hit the rear off-side tyre of the Honda Fit which was in front and was branching off to the right towards Kaluluma.

The driver of the Honda Fit lost control due to the impact and her vehicle swerved to the extreme off side where it fell into a drain.

As a result, the bride, Msiska, sustained internal injuries and died at Kasungu District Hospital while receiving treatment. The driver and other four other passengers in the Honda Fit escaped with various injuries.

However, the driver and all other passengers in the X-trail escaped unhurt.

Msiska hailed from Juju Village, Traditional Authority Chulu in Kasungu district.