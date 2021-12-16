Corruption suspect Chiwambo granted bail

Director of Energy in the Malawi Ministry of Energy Cassius Chiwambo who was arrested yesterday over corruption related offences has been granted and his case will be back in court in March next year.

Chiwambo appeared before a court in Lilongwe where he has been charged and released on bail on the condition that he pay a bail bond of K250,000 to Court and produce two non-cash sureties bonded at MK1,000,000.

Chiwambo has also been ordered to report at Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) offices once every fortnight and surrender travel documents to the Court.

Chiwambo’s arrest came after the bureau conducted investigations into allegations that the Ministry of Energy deliberately side-lined the Internal Procurement and Disposal Committee (IPDC) in procuring powerline construction materials for the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme (MAREP) Phase 9, referenced as MAREP-PH9-G-NCB-2020/2021FY-08.

Investigations conducted by the bureau show that Chiwambo abused his office by influencing the evaluation team to favour DECO, Ackon, KK Hardware, Gabs, Two Trees, Business Machines and West One who were bidders for procuring powerline construction materials by the Malawi Rural Electrification Programme 9.

Chiwambo also used work as Chief Mining Director in the Department of Mining.

Last year, leaked recording indicated that Chiwambo solicited bribes from a Chinese businessperson who had bought shares in Illomba Granite Mine and wanted the licence for the mine to be renewed

The ACB is also investigating Chiwambo over the issue.