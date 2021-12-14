Malawian Prophet jailed for rape

A 28-year-old self-proclaimed Prophet, Samuel James, has been sentenced to 12 years in prison for raping and impregnating a 15-year-old child.

First Grade Magistrate George Chimombo of Chisenjere Magistrate Court handed the sentence to the prophet during a mobile court session at Lirangwe in Blantyre

In August 2019, James of ‘Path to the Everlasting Life’ ministries Blantyre sexually abused the girl. He then married the child after she got pregnant.

James claimed that he had a dream in which God had commanded him to marry the child.

In court, he was found guilty of defilement and sentenced to 12 years to send in prison.

The Mobile Court at Lirangwe Police ground allows the community to follow court proceedings and the communities are also sensitised about the evils of violence against children.