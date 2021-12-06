Mpinganjira resigns as Nomads president

Convict Thom Mpinganjira who is serving a nine-year sentence over attempts to bribe Constitutional Court judges has resigned as president of Malawi Super League side Mighty Wanderers.

The club has confirmed to the local media that Mpinganjira has left his role.

Mpinganjira became Wanderers chairperson in July this year while he was already facing charges relating to attempts to offer K100 million bribe to five judges who were presiding over the 2019 presidential elections case.

He was convicted on September 10 and in October he was sentenced to nine years in prison.

Following his sentencing, the club said it would stick with Mpinganjira as president and argued that the conviction and judgment did not disqualify Mpinganjira from serving as a director of Wanderers as a company.

Mpinganjira was arrested in January last year while he was Chief Executive Officer of FDH Financial Holdings Limited. He left that role days after his arrest.

His resignation from Wanderers come days after the club lost 4-1 to city rivals Nyasa Big Bullets in the Airtel Top 8 Cup semifinals.